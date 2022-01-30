Kattana Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223,349.00 (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00010413 BTC on exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $223,349.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kattana has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,741 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

