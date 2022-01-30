KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 23.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 216.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 81.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

KBR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

