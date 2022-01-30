Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €128.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €133.46 ($151.66).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €111.38 ($126.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.47. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

