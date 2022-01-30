KeyCorp Boosts Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $47.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silgan by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Silgan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Silgan by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

