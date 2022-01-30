KeyCorp Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

NYSE:MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

