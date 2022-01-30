Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

