Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 3,963 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $120.07 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.