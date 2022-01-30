Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.66).

KGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

KGH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 396 ($5.34). The company had a trading volume of 26,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £332.22 million and a PE ratio of 104.21. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 368.31 ($4.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($6.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.36%.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

