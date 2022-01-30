Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 3,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
About Koç Holding AS
Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.