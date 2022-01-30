Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stake Trimmed by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,095,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 2.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $592,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 360,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

