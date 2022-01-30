Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kroger by 166.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,412,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,962,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.