Lake Street Capital Raises Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $68.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

CVLT stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

