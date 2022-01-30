Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

