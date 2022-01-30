Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $8.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.85 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $674.42 and a 200-day moving average of $623.73. Lam Research has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.