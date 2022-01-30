Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $760.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $765.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $674.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

