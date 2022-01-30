Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4,400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.31. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

