Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.92 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.