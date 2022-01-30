Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head to Head Analysis

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.74 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -3.08 Denbury $750.71 million 4.77 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -29.04

Laredo Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Laredo Petroleum and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20 Denbury 0 2 7 0 2.78

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $75.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Denbury has a consensus target price of $97.84, indicating a potential upside of 36.98%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36% Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23%

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denbury beats Laredo Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

