Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Decreased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

