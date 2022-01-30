LCX (LCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.92 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $102.48 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LCX has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,859,231 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

