Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 1,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $13,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

