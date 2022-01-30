Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 410,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

