Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

