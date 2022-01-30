Liquity Price Hits $3.09 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Liquity has a market cap of $48.88 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00008135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,818,363 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

