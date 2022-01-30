Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $2,624.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.03 or 0.99900686 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,915,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

