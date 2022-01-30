Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52,300 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23,141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hershey by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

