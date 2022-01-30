Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,242 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

