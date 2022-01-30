Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 86,242 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,242 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 181,128 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 196,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

