Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $463.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

