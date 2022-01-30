Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 227.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:UI opened at $279.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.85. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.49 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

