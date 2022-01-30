Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

