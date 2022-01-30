Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,291 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $463.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.