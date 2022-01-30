Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 297,174 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

