Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 77,396 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average is $162.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.