Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 86,561 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,127,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,920,000 after buying an additional 135,308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 192,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,876,000 after purchasing an additional 147,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 763,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

