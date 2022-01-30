London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,050 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9,050.00.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

