Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3,381.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

