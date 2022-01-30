Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95.

