Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.12 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.