Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.30 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

