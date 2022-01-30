Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

