Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FHLC stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78.

