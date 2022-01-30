Loveless Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.97.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

