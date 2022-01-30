Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 30,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

