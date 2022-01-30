Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAZR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.70.

LAZR opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

