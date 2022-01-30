Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a P/E ratio of -678.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.