Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,660,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,756 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $78,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 466,728 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

