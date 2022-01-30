Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 798,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $75,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.