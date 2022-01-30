Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $76.66 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $76,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

