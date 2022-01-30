Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $81.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195,905 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $81,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $220.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

